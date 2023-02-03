National Unity Minister: Over 30 individuals of different faiths listed in Harmony Committee

JOHOR BARU (Feb 3): The Ministry of National Unity has listed more than 30 individuals from various religious backgrounds in the Inter-Faith Harmony Committee in an effort to deliver a message of unity among Malaysians.

Its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the committee will serve as a platform to discuss, evaluate and understand the differences and similarities between the various races and beliefs, in maintaining unity.

“We, at the ministry level, have an Inter-Faith Harmony Committee which will be chaired by me.

“We have listed more than 30 committee members from all the religions in Malaysia to discuss issues face-to-face and see how we can work together,” he said.

He said this to reporters after delivering the ministry’s mandate at the Permata Sari Auditorium, Johor Broadcasting Department, here today.

He said this when asked about the ministry’s actions to maintain the country’s unity agenda.

Commenting on issues involving racist statements by some individuals recently, Aaron said it only involved a small group.

He added that the level of national unity is at a good level with Malaysia ranked 18th out of 163 countries in the 2022 Global Peace Index.

Earlier, in his speech, Aaron explained the ministry’s role in developing Malaysia Madani.

“In this regard, the (Malaysia Madani) second and fourth pillars ― well-being and respect ― are closely related to the main role and function of the Ministry of National Unity,” he said. – Bernama