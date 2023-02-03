Navigation study of Sg Sarawak Kanan expected to be completed in June, says rep

KUCHING (Feb 3): A navigation study of Sungai Sarawak Kanan from the Kuching Waterfront to Siniawan is expected to be completed in June, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He said the study by a local consultant began about two weeks ago.

According to him, the project will be a good reference for Sarawak to research and study river navigation, as well as the economic and community value of rivers in the state.

“The ongoing study is a good start for us in Sarawak as a whole, because from what I understand there was no navigation study being done yet along other rivers in Sarawak before.

“And with the support from the Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), everybody may be able to see the value of the rivers, especially economic value, the cultural and community value, that we have.

“These are the things we want to portray more. People will eventually see rivers as something that we need to preserve and sustain,” he said after officiating at a hazard identification and impact review report workshop here today.

Miro thanked the state government for funding the navigation study, which will eventually boost Siniawan as a tourism spot.

He clarified that RM300,000 in funding was for the study alone and a different allocation would be set aside to clear the river based on the study’s recommendations.

Miro added he hoped to see a proposed riverine transport system along Sungai Sarawak, which would include Siniawan.

“We want to make the river something beneficial to everybody. Not only for tourism because there is a lot of economic value that we need to dig out and tell the people,” he said.