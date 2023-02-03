Nga Kor Ming: Federal govt agrees to legalise firecrackers, fireworks

KUCHING (Feb 3): The federal government has agreed to legalise firecrackers and fireworks, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the decision has fulfilled the wishes of the Chinese community, Oriental Daily reported.

According to him, prior to the Cabinet’s decision, the community’s practice of lighting firecrackers and fireworks had paved the way for illegal sales.

As such, he said legalising firecrackers and fireworks would bring benefits to the country including increasing revenue and improving safety.

“In the past, there were incidents of injuries related to the setting off of firecrackers and fireworks. And this is due to the reason that some products do not meet the requirements and standards,” he said during a festive gathering in Nilai last night.

Following legalisation, Nga said all imported firecrackers and fireworks would require the approval and verification of the relevant authorities.

He said the authorities would issue import licences to ensure all firecrackers and fireworks brought into the country are safe.

He observed lighting firecrackers and fireworks is no longer confined to the Chinese community as they have been used during the celebrations of all festive seasons in the country.

Nga stressed the change in policy did not mean the government is encouraging lighting firecrackers and fireworks on a daily basis.

“This is just a reflection of how liberal our unity government is. Anyway, there is now no need for everyone to worry about action being taken by the authorities,” he added.