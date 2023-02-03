Over 70 Kpg Simpok villagers evacuated following flooding

KUCHING (Feb 3): A total of 71 villagers from Kampung Simpok, Padawan have been temporarily relocated to the flood relief centre at the village’s SK St Peter hall.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the flood relief centre opened at 6am today.

Siburan fire station reported that the villagers included five children, four babies, and two senior citizens.

Heavy rain from 8pm yesterday until past midnight caused flash floods in some areas of Kuching and Samarahan.

Bomba said among the areas affected by flash floods were Taman Samarindah, Taman Muara Tuang, and Uni Garden in Samarahan but no evacuation was required.

Separately, the Serian District Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster operations unit said several houses in Kampung Mundai, Siburan were affected by flood of around 0.15 metres.

Residents were relocated to the village’s multipurpose hall.

As of 10.30am today, the hall is providing shelter to three households consisting of 10 men and six women.

APM Serian added the access road to Kampung Mundai is passable and the flood waters appeared to be receding.