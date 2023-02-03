Rescue contractor to continue Jemoreng-Sg Passin road project, says Daro rep

MUKAH (Feb 3): The Sarawak government will still complete the Jemoreng-Sungai Passin road project which has experienced a slight delay.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said he had been given the assurance that the project would continue to be implemented.

“Thank you to the Sarawak government for giving assurances that the Jalan Jemoreng-Sg Passin project will continue to be implemented,” he told The Borneo Post.

The construction of the project will be taken over by a soon-to-be-appointed rescue contractor.

Despite the slight delay in the overall completion of the project, Safiee was still happy that finally the main problem would be solved.

He said the cost increase that will be faced is also not an obstacle for the state government to continue and complete the project, and the rescue contractor has a good reputation.

According to the new schedule, Safiee added, the project is expected to be completed by August 2025.

At the same time, he called on all residents of the seven longhouses in Sg Passin to cooperate fully with the rescue contractor, especially on the logistic aspect to ensure the project runs smoothly and is completed on schedule.

Safiee had the opportunity to visit Sg Passin with Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, Ir Aidel Lariwoo, on Monday.