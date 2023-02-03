Road to Upper Baram cut off by landslide

MIRI (Feb 3): The road to Upper Baram has been temporarily cut off by a massive landslide due to heavy rain in the past two days, which had prevented Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau from reaching Long San to officiate a school event.

He urged road users of the timber road to exercise caution during this rainy season due to the danger of landslides and temporary bridges constructed with logs and earth collapsing along this road.

“I was on my way to SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau Long San after being invited to grace the school event but was unable to proceed due to a massive landslide that blocked the road around Daleh Long Pelutan or Long Miri-Baram junction,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

He left Miri at 5am this morning and was stopped in his tracks by the landslide aftermath, which also cut a long line of vehicles coming from the interior and those from Long Lapok on the opposite side.

He said the landslide at this location surprised him as there were trees and vegetation in the area which could have protected the slope.

“It is a massive landslide and I have tried to contact Samling to mobilise their machinery to clear this route,” he said.

The heavy machinery was ready but work to clear the landslide could not start because the machine operator was still deep in the jungle.

Dennis also hoped that the logging company would also restore the slope’s integrity to prevent further incidents from happening.

“The government will continue to strive to build permanent roads but this will take time due to the distance,” he said.

The road between Long Lama and Long Lapok is also in bad shape, particularly near Long Lama RGC due to laden lorries passing through this area daily.

Dennis also called on the Public Works Department to undertake repair works urgently for the safety of road users.