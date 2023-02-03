Sibu Hospital looking for patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Feb 3): Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of a patient named Roselind Mengga, 58, who has been hospitalised in the Female Psychiatric Ward (32) since July 6, 2022.

“The hospital has been trying to contact her next-of-kin for discharge procedure but the phone contact could not be reached.

“It is believed that she has a relative named Jacquelin,” said a statement from the hospital yesterday.

The hospital management urges for anyone who knows any of her family members to inform Sibu Hospital Medical Social Works officer Naimie Mohd Nawawi at 084-343333 (ext. 7307) during office hours on Mondays to Fridays.