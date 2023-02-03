Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia poised to become automotive hub for Asean market

ALOR SETAR (Feb 3): Malaysia can become the automotive hub for the Asean market, said Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said this prospect has attracted investors and car companies such as Porsche, KIA, Hyundai, Mini Cooper, Mazda, and BMW to start their respective operations in Malaysia.

“Southeast Asia offers good growth potential and with policies as well as good ecosystem, Malaysia can become an automotive hub for the Asean market,” he said in his Facebook’s post today.

Tengku Zafrul also shared several photos of his visit to car assembler, Inokom Corporation Sdn Bhd, in Kulim.

According to him, many local residents who are skilful are working at the company and the government will focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enable more people in the country to increase their respective skills.

This will be beneficial for investment and industry growth in the country, he said.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul also paid a courtesy call on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at the menteri besar’s official residence in Seri Mentaloon, here.

Tengku Zafrul said he is in Kedah to visit several industries in the state.

“Before proceeding with the visits, we paid a courtesy call to the ‘host’ first — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi, at his official residence, Seri Mentaloon. This is my first visit to Kedah as the Minister of International Trade and Industry.

“We have discussions on the direction of the local industries and shared views to boost investment and industries including prospering the ‘Negara Madani’ programme in Kedah,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul was hopeful his visit would foster closer ties between the ministry and the Kedah state government in enhancing the nation’s investment and industrial sectors. – Bernama