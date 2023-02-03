Tiang: Project to connect Ulu Sg Merah, Oya roads approved

SIBU (Feb 3): A project to connect Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah and Jalan Oya here has been approved.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang Ming Tee said the project will start next year.

“This year, 2023, the construction project will be focusing on widening the road. I have already submitted a new road to connect Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah and Jalan Oya and that is approved.

“This project, which is 7.8km, will be start next year,” he said during the SMK Bandar Sibu prize-giving ceremony today.

He said a proposal to build an elevated water tank at Ulu Sungai Merah has also been approved.

“I have received lots of calls complaining about water pressure being very terrible. Since Ulu Sungai Merah has so many houses, maybe this led to low water pressure.

“With this elevated water tank, I believe it will make life for Ulu Sungai Merah residents easier,” said Tiang.

Separately, he noted secondary schools introduce students to more advanced and specific subjects.

“Secondary school is also a place for students to develop their social skills and communication skills that they need when they enter tertiary education and eventually into the working world.

“That is why it is very important for students to discover their own interests and talents here,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak needs more young people with various talents and skills to move forward and achieve the dream of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“By then I believe there would be more opportunities for young people not just in education but also in various fields that they want to venture into,” he added.