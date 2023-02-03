Unifor presents over RM14 mln to 117 Mission schools

KUCHING (Feb 3): A total of 117 Mission schools in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri were presented grants totalling RM14,055,120 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is minister in charge of Unifor, presented the cheques at his office here.

A statement said from the amount, RM5,905,530 went to 49 schools under the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, which is known as the Diocese of Kuching.

Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn received the cheques on behalf of these schools.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Public Health and Housing) Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil collected cheques amounting to RM3,779,520 for 31 schools under the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching.

Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister (Creative Industry and Performing Arts) Datuk Snowdan Lawan collected 23 cheques totalling RM2,716,530 for 23 schools under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu.

Also collecting cheques was a representative of Minister for Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who received seven cheques totalling RM826,770 on behalf of seven schools under the Methodist Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC).

Seven schools under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri were allocated a sum of RM826,770 and these were received by a representative of Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Unifor director Datu Jack Aman witnessed the presentation.

On Wednesday (Feb 1), Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented eight cheques totalling RM944,880 to eight Mission schools in the Kapit Division.