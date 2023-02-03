UPPM offices receive vehicles

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor handed over vehicles to 21 offices of the Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) at Menara Kinabalu here on Friday.

He handed over the car key replicas to representatives from 21 constituencies of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

It was the second phase of the handing over.

Hajiji said that each UPPM office in the 73 DUN areas will receive an official vehicle for the community development leaders (PPM) and officials to visit areas and villages, especially in the interiors.

“I hope that with the official vehicles for UPPM, our officers will be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities more smoothly and effectively,” he said.

The 21 UPPM are Sulaman, Petagas, Tanjung Keramat, Segama, Gum-Gum, Bongawan, Tanjung Kapor, Kadamaian, Tamparuli, Inanam, Likas, Luyang, Tanjung Aru, Moyog, Membakut, Kundasang, Melalap, Sekong, Karamunting, Sulabayan and Merotai.

Meanwhile, seven official vehicles have been handed over to Karanaan, Kiulu, Tambunan, Sindumin, Lumadan, Nabawan and Labuk in the first phase on October 25 last year.

Also present at the ceremony were the State Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif, State Government Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Finance Datuk Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair, Director of Yayasan Sabah Datuk Haji Ghulamhaidar Khan Bahadar and UPPM State Director Datuk Awang Kadin Tang.