Villagers from affected sand extraction activities receive compensation

KUCHING (Feb 3): Sarawak Land and Survey Department yesterday held the Landas Gives Back programme as its corporate social responsibility in giving back to those affected by sand extraction activities in the state.

According to the department’s deputy managing director Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood, the state government has introduced an initiative making it compulsory for all licensed sand extracting companies to give back to individuals who were affected or lost their source of income source due to the sand extraction activities.

He disclosed that the state government has agreed to pay a total of RM25,800 which will be distributed among the 43 people from the six affected villages.

The six villages were Kampung Segedup, Kampung Paroh, Kampung Maong, Kampung Sandong, Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Sejijak.

The funds were obtained from Magna Focus Sdn Bhd’s social responsibility fund, the sand extraction licence holder that carried out the activities near the villages.

The cheque presentation ceremony was held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.