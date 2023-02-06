Anwar claps back at ‘hypocrites’ who criticise Nurul Izzah’s appointment as financial and economic adviser

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clapped back at corrupt naysayers who voiced their displeasure at the appointment of Nurul Izzah Anwar as his financial adviser.

He said Nurul Izzah will not use the position to enrich herself and her family unlike those who came before him who he said had awarded contracts to their cronies and family members to the tune of billions of ringgit.

Speaking during a press conference at PKR headquarters, Anwar reiterated that Nurul was not being paid for her services and her role does not enable her to dish out government contracts at will.

“There’s no remuneration and there’s no possibility of using that position to amass wealth, to influence decisions on tenders or contracts or projects. I need her expertise to assist me but notwithstanding that, let me emphasise in no uncertain terms that she’s there to protect and pursue the agenda of governance and incorruptibility in the system.

“I take, of course, a strong position against those who have criticised, particularly those who have awarded billions or hundreds of millions of contracts to their son, son-in-law or cronies when they were in power.

“And now they want to talk about good governance,” he said.

“I respect the views of concerned citizens who seem to express their concern in the event that position is used or abused to benefit family members, that I can assure you will not happen under my administration,” he added.

Nurul Izzah is Anwar’s daughter and the former Permatang Pauh MP.

It was recently announced that she had been appointed as his senior economic and financial adviser effective January 3.

Several NGOs and lawmakers from the Opposition and PKR had expressed their concerns over her appointment, pointing to it being akin to nepotism.

These accusations prompted Anwar to defend her appointment, saying it was not necessary for Nurul Izzah to have formal qualifications in finance and economics in order to advise him on such matters. — Malay Mail