Anwar: No decision yet on axed Umno leaders joining PKR

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 6): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the party had not made any decision on whether to accept former Umno members into the fold.

He said the party leadership had made note of reports in the news but had yet to discuss the matter.

“We haven’t made any decision. We take note of the fact that some ex-Umno members expressed their intention to join. We will discuss with the Umno leaders in due course,” he said during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.

Several former Umno leaders had expressed their intention to join PKR after they were axed from their Umno.

Former deputy communications minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin reportedly revealed that Umno leaders will be following him in leaving the party en masse to join PKR.

Zahidi claimed there was discontent brewing among many party leaders and grassroots members on how president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the supreme council had sacked and suspended several members without due process.

He decided to submit his membership form to PKR on February 4, and claims many Umno leaders, including those highly ranked at the national level, had voiced their intention to join him.

Among those sacked by Umno last month were former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Meanwhile, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan were suspended for six years, along with Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.

Zahidi, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, former Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib and Azhar Ahmad were axed before the 15th general election last year. — Malay Mail