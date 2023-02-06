Anwar on Bersatu’s frozen accounts: No need to be afraid if clean

PETALING JAYA (Feb 6): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia should be prepared to cooperate with enforcement agencies after its accounts were frozen for an investigation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar pointed out that corruption had already become systemic in Malaysia, and this was a complex and difficult problem, before urging political parties not to make excuses but to cooperate.

He highlighted that the freezing of bank accounts of political parties is not a new thing, and that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had in the past backed such actions by anti-corruption investigators against Umno.

“When the party Umno’s accounts were frozen, Tan Sri Muhyiddin gave strong support towards the professional duties of the MACC. Now the freeze was carried out on Bersatu’s accounts due to large amounts and related to several government decisions under his leadership.

“They should be prepared to provide explanations where needed and not to interfere with enforcement.

“Let the judiciary act independently,” the PKR president said at a press conference at the PKR headquarters here

Anwar said he was making this call as he had observed that reasons based on religion were sometimes given, but questioned such actions.

“That is what I urge for, so that we don’t have to repeatedly stress this, but this needs the cooperation from all, give space to enforcement bodies to act firmly. If clean, don’t have to be afraid. All say that we are a clean party and form a clean party, that’s why we support all,” he said. — Malay Mail

