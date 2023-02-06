Nett champ pockets angpow for winning feat at KGS CNY golf tourney

KUCHING (Feb 6): Jordan H’ng shot a seven-under par 64 to be crowned as the Nett champion of the KGS Chinese New Year Golf Tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) last weekend.

The winning feat also earned him an ‘angpow’ (cash packet), presented by KGS captain Ting Kee Suen.

Placing second place was Magit Semong who beat Abang Al-Qayyoom Abang Sarbini ‘on count back’ (OCB) after having returned a similar score of three-under par 69.

Francis Vincent Joseph Chapman came in fourth with a 70, also beating Chuo King Juin by OCB.

Meanwhile, the Gross category saw Lee Kah Ming taking first place with a one-under par 71, and six strokes further was first runner-up Mohammad Lokman Mustaffa.

The rest of the rank and their respective scores were Andy Chew with 78, Jason Liew (80) and Habiib Mushthofa Abu Bakar (81).

In the Senior Nett (60 and Above) event, Peter Sim won after having carded a 61, while Gabriel Edwin Blassan grabbed second place after beating Tan Chong Peng OCB after each had similar score of 63.

Abdul Aziz Sahari took the Senior Gross (60 and Above) title after hitting a 77, with Abu Bakar Kiprawi (79), Peter Sawal (81) and Calvin Kong (83) as the respective runners-up.

In the Ladies Nett event, Kwon Gyung Sun led the South Korean clean sweep with her score of 65, beating Kim Mi Kyeong (71) and Lee Jong Ho (73).

Junior golfer Ho Yunxi won the Ladies Gross event with an 83, beating close competitor Rebecca Sia by two strokes.

As for the Novelties, Abang Al-Qayyoom won the nearest to pin with an 8’6” at Matang Hole 3, while Clement Chiew secured the nearest to pin with a 14’8” at Siol Hole 5.

At the prize-giving ceremony, three charity organisations – Sarawak Society For The Blind, National Cancer Society of Malaysia-Sarawak Branch and Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat) – each received a donation of RM2,000 from KGS under its ‘One Ringgit Charity Fund’.

The KGS curtain-raiser gathered 164 golfers.