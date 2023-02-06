New settlement proposed for villagers living near Kinabatangan river

KINABATANGAN (Feb 6): Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin hopes new settlement can be provided to riverside communities that are constantly affected by the flood.

Bung said that Kampung Pengkalan Bukit Garam in Kinabatangan is located close to the Kinabatangan river and is among the villages constantly flooded.

“This matter not only affects their lives, it can also bring great danger in case a big flood occurs.

“Before this I had suggested that a new area has to be provided for the residents in this area to reside in although it was not well received by them,” he said during a ceremony to present aid to 50 leaders from Kampung Pengkalan Bukit Garam and Muhibah Tengah yesterday.

Five families were affected by the flood at Pengkalan Bukit Garam where their houses were submerged by the water.

The flood waters have begun to recede.

Bung, who is also Lamag assemblyman, said that he had submitted a proposal for the relocation of the Pengkalan Bukit Garam communities to a new area and a site had already been identified.

But the proposal did not receive positive feedback from the residents causing the plan to be stalled, he said.

“I will repeat this recommendation and hope that the district office can identify a suitable area for the resettlement of the people involved and hope that the government can find the right approach so that this proposal can be realized and the people in this area will not continue to be affected when floods occur, especially from the safety aspect,” he said.

In connection with that, Bung who is also the Kinabatangan Umno Divsion leader, hopes that the district office can conduct a preliminary study of the new location before submitting a report to the superiors.

After the donation ceremony, Bung and his entourage rushed to Bukit Garam Kasih Sayang village to visit his former staff member Nurkasmin Khoo who is facing health problems.