PM Anwar’s visit to further advance Malaysia-Thailand bilateral cooperation

BANGKOK (Feb 6): Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s maiden official visit to Bangkok, Thailand starting Thursday is set to further advance bilateral relations between the two neighbours and help them reach their 2025 goal of US$30 billion (RM126 billion) in bilateral trade.

Deputy secretary-general to Thai Prime Minister and acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, in a statement, said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha and Anwar would hold a bilateral meeting at the Government House on Thursday.

He said the two prime ministers are expected to discuss cooperation on promotion and integration of economic development along the Thai — Malaysian border, particularly the five southern provinces of Thailand (Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Satun) and the four Northern States of Malaysia (Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak).

“These include connectivities in trade, investment and infrastructure to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2025 through existing bilateral mechanism, trade facilitation and promotion of cooperation in potential industries such as rubber, halal food and energy as well as in new areas such as digital economy and green technology,” he said.

Anucha added that both leaders would also exchange views on regional and international developments to jointly address new challenges and stimulate post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

This is Anwar’s fourth international official visit after Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore since he was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister in November 24, last year. — Bernama