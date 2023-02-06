Sepanggar MP calls for patience over water problem

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Sepanggar Member of Parliament Mustapha Sakmud urged his constituents to be patient as he tries to resolve the long-standing water shortage problem in the area.

Commenting on the peaceful demonstration staged by residents of Bukit Setia because of the water supply problem, Mustapha said he had discussed the matter with state Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

“I have discussed with Shahelmey about the issue and the need to have short-term as well as long-term solutions to the problem. I proposed that a coordination meeting be held among representatives of the areas involved namely Sepanggar, Penampang, Putatan and Kota Kinabalu.

“The water supply problem affects Sepanggar but it will affect other areas too if no action is taken,” said the Deputy Human Resource Minister when met by reporters after a meeting with state Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Ariffin Arif at the latter’s office here on Monday.

According to Mustapha, Shahelmey will take action at the state level adding, “and on my part I will bring the matter up to the relevant ministry at the federal level to get allocation.

“This is a critical issue and Sabah will not be able to get investors if this problem is not resolved as soon as possible. Yes, resolving the water supply problem is my manifesto but the problem is bigger than it looks.

“Resolving it needs a huge allocation and I urge Sepanggar folks to be patient,” Mustapha said.