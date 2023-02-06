Sng: PBM to shift focus, project stronger East M’sia outlook

Miri (Feb 6): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will be shifting its attention and resources to grow in Sarawak following the ouster of the rival faction challenging him, said its president Datuk Larry Sng.

He told The Borneo Post that the party has four years to plan, engage and deliver on its vision to party members, constituents and the rest of the country.

Sng said this in response to naysayers who had written the party off following the dismissal of Zuraida Kamaruddin and 10 others in December 2022 as well as resignations from Peninsula party members.

“I believe the party is now able to recalibrate and project a stronger East Malaysian outlook on national policymaking.

“PBM isn’t going to vanish overnight just because a few members have been removed. Sarawak is where we won our seat in GE15 (15th General Election) and I am optimistic there is much room for the party to grow from there,” he said.

In January, Sng said the party remains intact and is currently in the restructuring process with new divisions being created, while some divisions have lapsed in their registration with the Registrar of Societies.

Zuraida and her faction, which included those in top leadership, were sacked in December last year after failing to respond to showcause letters issued by PBM’s disciplinary committee.

This came after weeks of infighting between Sng and 11 Supreme Council members who were suspended in October 2022 for alleged indiscipline.

When asked on PBM’s prospects of growing in a ‘crowded field’ in Sarawak, Sng said to him, it’s not important whether the party plays second fiddle to Gabungan Parti Sarawak or Pakatan Harapan.

“What is most important is whether our narrative for the country moving forward is accepted by the people.

“We need to move away from the politics of race and religion and need to prioritise development for all Bumiputeras, especially those ethnic minorities living in rural constituencies,” he elaborated.

Sng is the sole MP from PBM, retaining his Julau seat in GE15.