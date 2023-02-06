Syabu trafficking accused gets death sentence

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): A self-employed man was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here on Monday for trafficking in 1,746.8 grams of syabu five years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell imposed the capital punishment on Ang Eng Khong, 39, after he was found guilty of a charge under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act

The indictment provides for the death sentence or an imprisonment for life and whipping, upon conviction.

Ang was convicted of trafficking in the syabu at Taman Awam Teluk Likas on October 31, 2018.

The prosecution had called nine witnesses to testify against the accused, who was the sole defence witness.

Counsel Luke Ressa Balang and Dominic Chew represented the accused.