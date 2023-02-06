Three assemblymen quit Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Three Parti Warisan (Warisan) state representatives namely Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif, Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi), and Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor) announced they are leaving the party on Monday.

Norazlinah, who is Warisan Wanita chief along with the party’s Supreme Council members Mohammad and Chong, in a joint statement on Monday said that they would remain independent and would support the current Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

They said the move was taken after examining and considering aspects from all angles, including the direction of the political coalitions in Sabah and the views of the grassroots in the area they represent.

“We are of the view that the time has come to put a stop to polemics in politics or actions to create instability to the government as these would affect efforts to develop the state and improve the people’s welfare.

“We will work together with the Chief Minister (Hajiji) and the state government in continuing the positive momentum of economic growth through the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” read the statement.

The three also announced they were giving up all their positions in the party at both division and supreme council levels.With this development, Warisan is now left with only 16 assemblymen in Sabah and one in Selangor while the Sabah Hajiji-led government currently has the support of 47 assemblymen.

The three assemblymen also hoped that the move would enable them to provide better services to the communities they represent.

They expressed their gratitude and apologies to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal who had been a comrade-in-arms.