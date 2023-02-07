Anwar announces special panel advising him on finance

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has appointed five business and economics experts to advise him on the finance portfolio.

The panel will be chaired by former Petronas chief executive officer Tan Sri Hassan Marican.

Aside from Hassan, who was already announced previously, the others include FPO Ventures Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Sunway University economics studies director Profesor Dr Yeah Kim Leng; Universiti Malaya distinguished professor of economic Datuk Rajah Rasiah, and Sarawak Energy Bhd chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

“I repeat my stand that the special advisory panel appointed will not receive any form of payment from the government,” Anwar said in a statement.

After his appointment as the prime minister last year, Anwar said his immediate focus would be on addressing the country’s cost of living crisis and reigniting Malaysia’s economic development.

Despite criticising Datuk Seri Najib Razak previously over the practice, Anwar still chose to take personal control of the finance portfolio while simultaneously being the prime minister. — Malay Mail