APM snake handlers catch one-metre-long batik python in Miri

MIRI (Feb 7) The Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a batik python measuring one-metre-long at a house in Kampung Tudan Phase 2 here this afternoon.

APM Miri officer Frankie John Jawan said a team of four trained snake handlers went to the scene after being notified of the incident at 12.01pm.

“Upon arrival at the house at 12.25pm, the team was informed by the 18-year-old female complainant that she discovered the batik python while she was cleaning the cabinet in the kitchen.

“Following that, she immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the batik python,” he added.

Frankie said the snake handlers then conducted a check at the kitchen and found a batik python hiding in one of the cabinet drawers.

“They managed to capture the reptile the size of two adult fingers, measuring one metre long,” he added.

The operation ended at 12.30pm and the batik python was later released into its own habitat.