Cutting MP allocations means penalising especially rural folk in S’wak, says PBDS

KUCHING (Feb 7): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) has asked the federal government to look for other means to increase the country’s coffers instead of cutting the allocations for members of parliament (MPs).

The party said the decision to cut MP allocations would directly affect the poor, especially in rural Sarawak, who are very dependent on the government to fund minor development projects as well as religious and social activities.

“Instead of instead of cutting the allocations, the federal government should look for other means to increase the country’s coffers, including recovering money that was siphoned off by politicians while they were in power.

“The rakyat should not be made to pay for the crimes and the plundering by politicians that has caused our country to reach the point of going bankrupt,” the party said in a statement today.

PBDS was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on Feb 3 that MP development allocations would drop from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million.

While acknowledging that Anwar’s decision was taken as an austerity measure, PBDS opined the cut would be disadvantageous for the people of Sarawak, especially in the rural areas, which are largely under-developed and without basic infrastructure and facilities.

PBDS suggested that the properties of corrupt politicians gained through illegal and dubious means should be sold off by the government to recover monies belonging to the people.

“Anwar should be bold enough to hold such corrupt politicians accountable for their crimes and punish them to the maximum as permissible by the law,” the party said.

On Feb 3, Anwar said the country’s economy is still in recovery mode and MP allocations would be increased once conditions improve.

The RM1.3 million allocation for MPs will consist of RM1 million for outright grants and another RM300,000 for service centre operations.