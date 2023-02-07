‘Dek Wan’ wins 100m title in World Para Athletics GP

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Rio 2016 Paralympic Games champion Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi showed that he was still a sprinter to be reckoned with by winning the 100m T35/36 (Physical Impairment) race at the 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia on Monday.

Fondly called ‘Dek Wan’, the athlete recorded 12.51s to beat Iraq’s Abdulsattar Challoob into second place with a time of 13.04s at the Rades Athletics Stadium in Tunis.

Morocco’s Anass Sikouk took bronze in a time of 13.69s.

Another Malaysian, Muhamad Afiq Mohamad Ali Hanafiah, bagged silver in the 100m T11/12 (Visual Problem) in a time of 11.67s.

Uzbekistan’s Mansur Abdirashidov won the event in a time of 11.28s, while the bronze medal went to Mohammed Ayade of Iraq who clocked 12.09s.

The championships commenced on Monday and would end today. — Bernama