DPM Fadillah on three-day working visit to Indonesia tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will depart for Indonesia tomorrow for an official three-day working visit.

The minister will be accompanied by ministry officials.

He will meet with Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs to discuss issues on palm oil.

“A major topic will be the strategies needed to overcome the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) rules which have put the palm oil industry in a risky position.

“Apart from that, cooperation among the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) will be enhanced,” the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (MPIC) said in a statement.

It highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the area of palm oil.

“This cooperation is important as matters such as certification and traceability are important elements in the implementation of the EUDR and access to global markets,” it added.

For the rubber sector, Fadillah will meet with Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesia’s Trade Minister.

“The discussion will be on strengthening cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia through the International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT).

“The talks will also focus on the proposal to set up the Asean Rubber Council (ArCo),” MPIC said. — Bernama