Dr Zaliha: MoH to hold regular meetings with hospital directors to address issues at health facilities nationwide

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 7): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will hold regular meetings with hospital directors and stakeholders to identify the causes and find solutions to various issues occurring in health facilities nationwide.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said, at the moment, the MoH is also awaiting feedback on the effectiveness of the implementation of several measures taken to overcome the problems at the facilities, such as the congestion issues at the emergency department in hospitals.

“Among the first things that we want to do is an audit, and we also want to see the level of effectiveness of measures that we have taken, such as the standard (operating) hours for health clinics attached to hospitals.

“The latest, for example, is at the Klang Hospital (Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital) where they make sure only patients with emergency cases are treated at the Emergency Department, while cold cases are channelled to the clinics.

“That’s a move they felt is the best for their facility and this has to be discussed in regular meetings, as well as through monitoring, to see the results,” she told reporters here today.

Dr Zaliha said the MoH had also deployed several officers to the ground to gather feedback and information on the real situation at public hospitals and health clinics.

“All this information will be gathered and we will see what would be the best way to solve the issues,” she said.

Dr Zaliha in a tweet yesterday said the MoH will continue to listen and work on identifying solutions pertaining to issues in the emergency department in hospitals. — Bernama