Experience backs Blackcatz Seniors’ win at commemorative rugby tourney in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 7): Blackcatz Seniors scored yet another victory over Blackcatz Juniors in the Frank Gaffney & Ian Nash Cup rugby tournament at Song Kheng Hai Ground last weekend.

The Seniors, led by Kamarudin Padin, revelled in the muddy pitch where they outplayed the Juniors 34-24 in the match refereed by certified World Rugby Union-certified Joe Brown from Buxtwell, Manchester, England.

The Seniors were the ones who opened accounts by scoring the first try and converting it for seven points. They stretched the lead to 17-3 and the score at half-time was 22-3.

However, the Juniors reorganised themselves and closed the gap to 10-22, 17-22, and took over the lead 24-22.

Still, the Seniors showed that experience mattered most when they regained the lead 29-24 and ended the game 34-24 to collect the challenge trophy.

Among those playing for the Seniors was Louis Simon Peter, while Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) president Ahmad Yusop Shah Mohksen and former president Azlan Borhan were in the Juniors squad.

The match was watched by Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) president Richard Song, as well as rugby legends Francis Sim, Lawrence Tan, Wan Adruce and Mohd Syed Mokshen.

Song, who presented the trophy, said the tournament organised by KRFC was held in the memory of two rugby greats, Frank Gaffney and Ian Nash, who had contributed so much to Sarawak rugby, especially in Kuching.

“Their generosity and contribution to the rugby fraternity will long be remembered,” he said.

“Congratulations to the Seniors who had shown great passion and spirit in today’s match.

“Despite the rain, we had many supporters who turned up to watch the game.”

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yusop said KRFC was proud of its status as the oldest rugby club in Malaysia, adding that many presidents of SRU affiliates in Miri, Bintulu, Mukah and Betong, were originally from the KRFC.

“We are 64 years old today. We have been here since 1959, and we hope we would be here for another 100 years,” said Ahmad Yusop, who later led others to cut the birthday cake to celebrate the occasion.