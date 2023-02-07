Food Security Task Force holds first meeting

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): The Task Force on Food Security had it first meeting as soon as it was approved by the state Cabinet, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“We plan to have the second meeting soon so that we can provide the report to the cabinet committee on food security,” Jeffrey who heads the task force, said.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister said that in line with the main focus of the government at the Federal level through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), which is about food security, the ministry here will also give the same priority in 2023.

The ministry, through the Food Security Task Force Committee, is committed to devising short, medium and long-term actions to stabilize the food supply, he added.

Speaking to the media after addressing the ministry’s staff and agencies as well as departments under it here on Tuesday, Jeffrey said that the food supply in Sabah is plentiful and will be able to meet the demand of tourists visiting the state.

Sabah is well known for its fresh seafood and Jeffrey pointed out that the food item is something the state has plenty of.

“At the moment we are self-sufficient and I believe we can meet the food requirements of the tourists. We have been talking and encouraging the people in the industry to produce more and they have actually requested the government to delay the payment of the State Sales Tax on fishery commodities brought out of the State of Sabah.

“I think we should delay it until they are fully ready. Maybe six to 12 months,” Jeffrey added.

Meanwhile on the ministry’s performance last year, Jeffrey said that its achievement was 92 per cent and opined that there is room for improvement.

“My hope is that the ministry will be in a better capacity to move forward not only because we are able to move more actively post Covid-19 but also because we have a lot more investors coming in and we are able to operationalize all our agencies,” he said.

Jeffrey also said that there are financial challenges to be faced and he is hoping to implement the nature capital agreement this time round and raise some more revenue.

“We are also encouraging more private financial initiatives, FDI and we have already welcomed about RM30 billion and there is more to come,” he said.

In his address earlier, Jeffrey said that the two years period of implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ) will be completed by March 29 this year.

A total of 137 initiatives have been outlined to be implemented in the agricultural sector. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries recorded an average achievement of 92 per cent in overall performance in 2021, he said.

According to him, the SMJ 1.0 Development Plan for 2021 to 2025 has outlined various initiatives to make the state’s development agenda a success, he said, adding, “departments/agencies under this ministry are also no exception in implementing several initiatives.

“I am also concerned with the increasing number of flooding cases every time the rainy season occurs in this state. We understand that the challenge of global climate change has some effect on flood issues.

“Among the areas affected by the recent floods are Beaufort, Telupid and Pitas. Therefore, this ministry through the Drainage and Irrigation Department will also focus on this issue. More efficient and immediate action needs to be taken to deal with this flash flood issue because it not only affects the community but also the crops,” he stressed.