Health Minister: Malaysia contributes medicine worth RM227,984 to Ukraine

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 7): Malaysian government through the Ministry of Health (MOH) today contributed medical aid worth RM227,984 to the government of Ukraine.

Malaysia’s Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa handed over the aid, which consists of medicines containing Levothyroxine Sodium 100 mcg tablets, Fentanyl Citrate 50mcg/millilitre (ml) in 2ml injections, Amikacin 250mg/ml in 2ml injections and Propofol 10mg/ml injection, to Charge d’affaires of Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia Denys Mykhailiuk.

Dr Zaliha in her speech at the symbolic handover ceremony at the Health Ministry here said today’s event was a great example of a strategic alliance that showcases the best of humanity and a common goal for global peace and security.

“With reports of millions of Ukrainians having already fled their homes, with many crossing borders into neighbouring countries, the acute and growing humanitarian needs resulting from this emergency situation require urgent action to ensure unimpeded access to essential medications,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said she looked forward to building more co-operations with the government of Ukraine in the future, especially in health care. – Bernama