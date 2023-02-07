Kuching-born Dr Lim humbled after secretly nominated for royal reception at Buckingham Palace

SIBU (Feb 7): It was a humbling surprise for Kuching-born Dr Lim Soo Fon when he received a royal invitation to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom (UK), which was hosted by King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on Feb 1.

The 41-year-old medical practitioner and father of three could not imagine he would ever get an invitation to Buckingham Palace or a reception hosted by the King.

He said he had been secretly nominated to attend this reception by the National Health Service (NHS) for his services and contribution to the health service in the UK.

“I had been secretly nominated by the NHS to attend this reception at Buckingham Palace on Feb 1 this year. It was hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla to celebrate East and Southeast Asian communities in the UK.

“I was surprised and humbled – never did I imagine I would ever get an invitation to Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by the King.

“I am, of course, so proud to receive such an honour but it is a collective achievement. It allows me to thank the people who have helped me reach where I am – my parents especially, my teachers, friends and colleagues,” he told The Borneo Post in an email today.

When asked if he was the only Sarawakian to receive the royal invitation, Dr Lim said he was uncertain.

“People were invited from all spectrums of society; I was lucky to be chosen as a representative for the NHS. I don’t know if any other Sarawakian was invited but I have seen news reports that the Crown Prince of Selangor was invited and in attendance,” he said.

Dr Lim is the son of Dr Lim Nai Yien, who runs a medical clinic in Kenyalang Park, Kuching.

He graduated from the University of Calgary in 2004 with a medical degree and said that since coming to the UK in 2004, his work has pretty much revolved around the NHS.

“I started as a foundation doctor and eventually trained in dual specialties, becoming a General Practitioner (GP) and Consultant in Public Health.

Dr Lim and his wife Sophie Lee, a Consultant Haematologist, are both now working in Birmingham, UK.

“I am a GP for part of the week in clinic. I work as a medical advisor for the local healthcare organisation, NHS Birmingham and Solihull, in healthcare planning and administration. In addition, I work as a medical advisor for Boots UK (one of the largest pharmacy chains in the UK).

“I sit on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence technology appraisals committee, where we evaluate medicines and technologies to see if they are cost-effective for use in the NHS,” he added.

Dr Lim recounted for the special occasion that his first mission was to buy a suit – as he had not worn one for over a decade, not even to his own brother’s wedding in April last year.

On the day itself, he drove down to London and tried to time his arrival accordingly.

“Cars needed to go through two security checkpoints, then you were marshalled into the palace compound,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Feb 5, Dr Lim said he now knew he had been nominated by the Birmingham and Solihull NHS Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Network.

In an earlier post on Jan 14, Dr Lim said he was fiercely proud of his heritage as a Malaysian Chinese born in Kuching.