Miri APM personnel destroy beehive on classroom window

MIRI (Feb 7): The Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel destroyed a beehive on a classroom window at SMK Lutong here yesterday.

According to APM Miri officer Frankie John Jawan, a team of four personnel was despatched to the scene at 7.49pm after receiving a call from a 32-year-old teacher who saw bees flying in the classroom.

“We managed to destroy the beehive located on the classroom window by spraying insecticide,” he said.

He said that the size of the beehive is estimated to be the size of a golf ball.

The operation ended at 8.16pm.