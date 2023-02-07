Ng Ngemah folks receive new parking space

KANOWIT (Feb 7): Residents and visitors to Nanga Ngemah here can breathe a sigh of relief now that they have new parking space available for their convenience.

The first phase of the project, which cost RM200,000, was built under Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and was completed recently.

Anyi said the second phase of the project is now pending approval from the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit.

“I have applied the same amount of budget for the second phase of the project, which is expected to be implemented soon. I hope the second phase will include the construction of a road leading to SJK (C) Ming Wok for the convenience of the school community.

“With the road, teachers and school staff can drive their cars up to their living quarters and do not need to walk from the Nanga Ngemah bazaar to the school,” he said when officiating the Chap Goh Mei celebration and launching of the parking space at the Nanga Ngemah community hall here today.

Nanga Ngemah is a minor Chinese settlement located near the border between Kanowit and Song districts along the Batang Rajang.

It has about 14-door shophouses, where Ibans from the surrounding area used to shop and market their jungle produce when roads were still unavailable back then.

Anyi recalled he used to spend the night in the attics of the shophouses, as well as on the ‘jelatong’ (floating raft) and ‘langkau’ (hut) at Nanga Ngemah during his school years.

Earlier, he commended Iban parents from the surrounding areas for sending their children to SJK (C) Ming Wok at Nanga Ngemah.

“The school has 35 pupils, of which only three are Chinese and the rest are Ibans. It is good, because Iban students can learn the Chinese language besides Bahasa Malaysia, English and their mother tongue,” he said.

Meanwhile, SJK (C) Ming Wok headmaster Chin Lei Ping who also spoke thanked Anyi for building the parking facilities.

Also present were Anyi’s wife Gelim Utan, Pemanca Leong Khing Hee and Nanga Ngemah community chief Kapitan Tiong Ming Kiong.