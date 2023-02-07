No more delay in addressing street kids issue – KK MP

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): Further delay in addressing the streetkids issue in the State capital will make the public lose confidence on the Sabah Unity government, said Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin.

He said that there should be no more delay in addressing the matter.

“Assistant Minister to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, minister in charge of DBKK (Kota Kinabalu City Hall), had announced on 31st January that the shelter for street kids is ready to operate in Kota Kinabalu.

“However, it has been a whole week and the street kids had continued on with their shenanigans on the busy streets in the Kota Kinabalu city centre, knocking on car windows and frightening road users without any heed of their own personal safety,” said Chan who is also Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister.

He added that he had taken time off to follow up on the issue with DBKK, PDRM (police) and Datuk Abidin.

“Datuk Abidin informed me that the matter is under the purview of Datuk James Ratib, the new Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister of Sabah.

“I had then contacted Datuk James Ratib who informed me that they are procuring food for the street kids before they can be brought into the shelter soon,” he said.

Ratib told reporters on Monday that the government had allocated funds to set up shelters for street kids in Tawau and Sandakan but Lahad Datu district would not be included due to security reasons.

He said the children would be kept at shelters for a period and given guidance and taught living skills as part of efforts to stop them from begging on the streets.

Many of the street children are believed to be stateless or undocumented and in recent years, children of pelahu from the east coast of Sabah, have been seen along main traffic intersections begging.