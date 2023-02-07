Organisations to jointly hold blood donation drive in Kuching on Feb 21

KUCHING (Feb 7): A blood donation campaign will be jointly organised by the Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC), its subsidiary Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), and Sarawak General Hospital’s Blood Bank on Feb 21.

In a statement released by SRDC, it said the blood donation campaign is open to the public from 9am to 1pm, at SRDC premises located behind Kingwood Hotel at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim here.

SRDC said the event serves as their corporate social responsibility towards the community with the aim to raise public awareness on the importance of blood donation to save lives.

Besides that, it said the blood donation campaign is held to help the Blood Bank in providing a safe and constant supply of blood to patients in need.

“This cooperation is one of the social responsibilities of SRDC members in community service activities in addition to make the blood donation culture as a healthy practice,” it added.

The organisers look forward to encouraging response from the public for this very important event.

The event is supported by Hock Lee Hotel & Residence and Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd.

For any queries, contact SRDC general line at 082-356400 or email to user01srdc@gmail.com.