Pensioner fined for smoking in restaurant

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): A pensioner was fined RM1,800, in default, two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday for smoking in a restaurant.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the fine on Mansor Abdullah, 62, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the eatery in Tanjung Aru on January 10, 2022.

The offence was under Regulation 11(1) (d) of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, punishable under Regulation 11(3) of the same Regulations.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to two years, upon conviction.

It was learnt that Mansor paid the fine.