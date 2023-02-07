PM Anwar urges ministries, agencies to improve efficiency

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 7): Prime Minister, Datuk Anwar Ibrahim, today urged all ministries and agencies to improve their respective operational efficiency in every aspect involving the people.

Anwar, at the Prime Minister’s monthly meeting with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) for February, today, said that the current challenge is to raise the dignity of the country’s administration to a higher and commendable level.

He said that the sincerity of leaders and civil servants in carrying out their duties can free the people from all forms of oppression.

“The responsibility of leaders and civil servants is also to free the people from all forms of oppression; the people who have been fooled up to the stage that their rights were being ignored,” he said.

Anwar said there was still negligence at the enforcement level, and it needed to be fixed immediately.

“If you have to line up for hours to obtain any licence, for me, it needs to be fixed,” he said. – Bernama