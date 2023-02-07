Premier: S’wak govt finding ways to ensure service scheme stays relevant

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak government is looking for ways to ensure that its service scheme is relevant with the current times, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this approach would not only upgrade the position of the state’s civil service, but will also be relevant to the civil servant’s position as a trustee and implementer of government policies.

“And if our economy is strong, we can no doubt develop an endowment fund for the civil service which is also being implemented in other countries,” he said at his office’s Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei celebrations held at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here today.

Abang Johari said it was best that Sarawak has its own scheme for the state civil service.

“We will do our research to find the best mode for us to have our own scheme of the civil service. But this is still under transition because we still have officers that are bound by the Pension Ordinance,” he said.

He said that with an upgraded salary scheme for civil servants, this would contribute towards a better workforce.

“If you study the Transparency International (a global NGO leading the fight against corruption) rankings, the Corruption Perceptions Index ranked countries such as Singapore, Sweden, Finland and Norway among its top 10 least corrupt countries in the world.

“This is because they all earn high salaries and are suitable for their position, on top of their accountability.

“That is why I think that our country and Sarawak have to look at this from that angle and I believe that this in turn could mitigate, if not abolish social problems such as corruption in the country and put us within the high rankings of Transparency International,” said Abang Johari.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.