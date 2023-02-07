Python caught during feast at Sarikei’s chicken market

SARIKEI (Feb 7): A stall holder at the Jalan Wharf Chicken Market here had the shock of her life this morning when she was greeted by a hiss while opening her business for the day.

The distressed woman found a python in one of the cages and quickly called for help.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the department received a report at 7.54am and sent four men to the scene.

“As usual, the firefighters used snake tongs to capture the reptile, which was still in one of the cages inside the stall,” he said.

Given its bulging belly, the python is believed to have swallowed a chicken, he said.

Mahmudin added that the firefighters later released the captured snake in an isolated jungle area.