Roland Mangai wins U18 Advance Kuching tennis monthly medals contest

KUCHING (Feb 7): Roland Mangai produced a sterling performance to win all five games of the U18 Advance category of the Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association Monthly Medals tournament at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre on Sunday.

In the six-player contest, he defeated Isaac Baga, Ryan Cliffe Scott Melvin, and Peng Heng Chua all by 8-2, Emir Effendy Erwin Effendy 8-4, and Ian Chong by a walkover.

The runner-up was Emir Effendy, who recorded four wins and one defeat, while Peng was third with three wins and two defeats.

Wan Afiqah Wan Daud bagged the Advance U15 title after she beat Joel Abril 8-5 in the final, while Ester Bulan finished third after scoring a 8-2 win over Estherfarina Madon in the placings play-off.

The most keenly contested U15 Intermediate , which attracted 16 players, saw Noah Tidan Hardin emerging the champion after he outlasted Darek Cheu 8-7(13-11) in the final.

Valencia Angel beat Darren Ding James 8-5 to finish third.

Meanwhile, Ethan Law won the U12 Intermediate title after registering four wins, while Amanai Faiqa Erwin Effendy and Wan Irsyad were second and third with three wins, one defeat; and two wins, two defeats respectively.

In the Beginners Green Balls that only had two participants, Aaron Au Yu Chen beat Ariel Caitlin Nain 6-2.

The Beginners Red Balls, which featured nine players, saw Amina Faiqa Erwin Effendy posting a 8-11, 11-0 and 11-9 to beat Harvey Reece in the final.

Third place was won by Eneas Alba who beat Ashley Catarina Esmeria 11-7, 11-3 in the placings playoff.

Forty-eight players from the junior development programme and Sarawak Sports School SMK Tabuan Jaya took part in the one-day competition.

KDLTA and SLTA president Datuk Patrick Liew gave away the prizes.