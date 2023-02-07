Sarawak boxing squad are national overall champs

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak boxing squad emerged as overall champions of the Malaysia Cup and National Youth Boxing Tournament, which ended in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan on Saturday.

Sarawak’s team of junior boxers performed brilliantly to win six gold, five silver, and five bronze medals at the tournament that was also attended by national boxers.

Stealing the limelight was the victory of Sukma XX gold medalist Jackson Chambai Ikeh, who defeated PDRM’s Shamsuhairi Shamsudin in the 46-48kg Elite category fight on the last day.

His victory made up for the disappointment of teammate Daeloniel McDelon Bong or ‘Kilat Boy’, who lost to national boxer Jemis Wong Lee Onn in the semifinals of the Elite 54kg category.

Others who contributed gold medals were Kenaddy Bilong Naga (48kg), Carlson Ngu Tian Ze (51kg), Muhammad Eric Erfan Ladin (54kg), Isac Heinrich Manasee (60kg), and Frederick Xian Bartholomew (63.5kg).

The state’s silver medalists were Ryan Tiong Gigish (48kg), Peter Nyanggun Mancha (51kg), Anderson Tie Teck Liang (60kg), Abang Muhammad Safwan Shah Abang Zainudin (63.5kg), and Daeloniel McDelon.

Bronze medals were won by Maxwell Buda Christina (54kg), Christian Tuah Sapok (60kg), Muhammad Nur Hazimi Abidin 48kg), Oyvind Welly Muan (51kg), and Anderton Tie Teck Hieng (75kg).

When contacted, Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said he was very delighted with the best ever achievement of Sarawak’s young boxers in the prestigious tournament.

“It was simply beyond our expectations. They showed a very strong fighting spirit against many experienced boxers and managed to win medals, including gold medals.

“This success clearly demonstrated that the development programme we implemented is showing very positive results,” he said.

“Of course, this success will strengthen our preparations to face Sukma 2024 later. What more can I say, we already have a shadow squad for next year,” he added.

Rahman also thanked the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) for continuously supporting SABA’s development programme.