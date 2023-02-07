Shell Malaysia new country chair calls on Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 7): The newly-appointed country chair of Shell Malaysia, Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman today paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Petra Jaya.

A statement from Office of Sarawak’s Premier said during the courtesy call, Siti Hurrairah updated the Premier on Shell’s business and operations in Malaysia that had recently seen the company’s headquarters relocated from Kuala Lumpur to Miri.

Siti Hurrairah, who hails from Kuching, is the first woman appointed to the country chair of Shell Malaysia effective from Jan 1, this year.

She was a Shell scholar who graduated with a first-class degree in mechanical engineering from the Imperial College in London.

She started her career as an operation engineer in Shell Malaysia upstream and later held various high positions in Shell before being appointed to lead Shell Malaysia.

Also present during the visit was Petroleum Sarawak Bhd chief executive officer Janin Girie.