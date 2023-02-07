Tanker driver injured after crashing into barrier at flyover near MCC field

MIRI (Feb 7): A 34-year-old tanker driver suffered minor injuries to his legs after he crashed into the barrier of the flyover near the Miri City Council (MCC) field.

The single vehicle along the Bintulu-Miri road occurred early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of eight personnel from Miri Central fire station was deployed to the scene located 1km from the station after receiving a call at 1.04am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a tanker transporting diesel, which was coming from the direction of the city centre, veered off the road and hit the flyover barrier.

“The driver of the tanker, who was found pinned in the vehicle, managed to be extricated by the firefighters,” he said in a statement.

The injured driver was handed over to Ministry of Health personnel for further action.

Firefighters then continued to carry out flushing work to clean debris from the accident and an oil spill on the road.

The operation ended at 2.08am.

Also present at the scene were police personnel.