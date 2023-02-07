Three focus areas to boost Sabah education

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): Three issues will be given a focus to boost the education sector in Sabah, which is often linked to the issue of lagging behind, compared with the Peninsula, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the three issues are dilapidated schools, lack of students and special education.

Lim, who was on her first working visit to Sabah since being appointed as deputy education minister, said that the first focus is the upgrade of schools which are in poor condition; a problem which has been plaguing schools in the state for a long time.

“We will focus on upgrading dilapidated schools in Sabah, therefore I am planning to visit schools located in the interior in my next visits,” she told reporters, after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu, here on Tuesday.

She added that the second focus is on finding solutions to the problem of schools lacking students in the state.

“As we know, many schools in Sabah are categorised as schools with an inadequate number of students, and we will find a solution to help these schools,” she said.

She said the third focus involved the issue of special education, which will be strengthened in the state, with several initiatives being drafted.

“Today is the first time I have visited Sabah as the Deputy Education Minister, and I will listen to all the briefings from the Sabah Education Department (JPNS) about the needs of the state education sector, in addition to the three main focus areas,” she added.

At the same event, Lim said her ministry hasld allocated RM100,000 each for SKC Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu and SJKC Chung Hwa Likas.

She said that the allocation was for school repairs and maintenance.

She also stated that this was on the condition that the implementation must follow the acquisition procedure set by the ministry.

In her speech, Lim said that she was aware of the difficulties of the responsibility entrusted to her as the Deputy Education Minister.

“I need assistance and support from all parties to realise the aspiration of the Malaysia Education Ministry, in line with the nation’s roadmap under the Malaysia Madani concept.

“The Malaysia Madani concept that was launched by Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will become the mainstay and guideline to steer this Unity Government,” she said.

She added that this awareness and confidence had prompted her to start engagement sessions with all stakeholders who are related to the status and level of progress at all levels of the ministry, department, offices and schools.

“I also believe that the combination of these two approaches which is top-down and bottom-up will provide effective input and will be the main approach in administering the ministry based on the spirit that is contained in the National Education Philosophy. Hence I urge all educators and work machinery at schools, offices (PPD) and the Sabah Education Department to also realise all the policies that have become the basis for the work movement of the ministry,” she said.

Lim also said that the ministry does not want to be left behind in supporting the aspirations of the Unity Government in drafting the Madani concept in the country’s education system.

“Because of that, the ministry is creating a world class education system that will provide quality education, ethical, fair and holistic to our children so that they can grow and become knowledgeable and useful individuals to the people, religion and nation,” she said.

Lim also shared that there are seven main thrusts in achieving the aspirations, and that they are for a more effective and transparent communication between the ministry and schools; emphasising on the aspect of moral character through the formation of manners, morals and integrity; focusing on multidimensional poverty on students from B40 families including the aspect of malnutrition, gadgets and learning space; paying attention to the issue of educational dropout as well as literacy and numeracy problems so that the existing education gap can be bridged; focusing on teachers’ welfare as teachers are the main thrusts towards effective education delivery; focus on efforts to modify and upgrade schools with outdated buildings; and raise digital capacity at schools.