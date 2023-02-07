Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for committing house-trespass

KUCHING (Feb 7): An unemployed man was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing house-trespass last Wednesday (Feb 1).

Jeffery Milan, 44, entered his guilty plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 448 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term for up to three years, a fine up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Jeffery trespassed a house belonging to a 58-year-old woman in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Jalan Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here around 1.40pm on Feb 1, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Jeffery who is also the victim’s neighbour, suddenly entered her house and kicked her kitchen door until it was broken without any reason.

A police report was lodged following the incident and Jeffery was arrested around 12.40pm on the next day (Feb 2).

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Jeffery was unrepresented by a legal counsel.