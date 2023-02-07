Unity govt parties form secretariat, close ranks for impending state elections

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially announced tonight the Unity Government Secretariat, which has been tasked with organising the allied parties to jointly face the six state elections that must be held this year.

Anwar, who is the prime minister, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf and Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki will head the secretariat.

“The terms set are, of course, to ensure that the policy is mutually agreed upon.

“This council provides insight for the unity government’s policymaking to ensure everyone is accounted for in its development,” he told reporters after chairing the first official secretariat meeting tonight.

An election committee was also formed under the secretariat, comprising the election directors of all member coalitions and supporting parties, who will then discuss and decide the communications and strategies for the state elections.

Noting that the state elections could occur at any time, Anwar said the election committee will also discuss the distribution of seats among the parties and ways to deflect rivals’ attacks.

Anwar cited political rivals’ claims that his government did not act strongly enough over the Quran burnings in Europe despite Putrajaya denouncing the acts and calling up the Swedish ambassador here for an explanation.

“I also announced the distribution of a million Quran by the government,” he said.

Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, and Terengganu must all hold state elections this year as they did not dissolve their legislative assemblies together with Parliament for the 15th general election.

Two other committees that will be formed under the secretariat are the strategic committee as well as the committee to monitor the government agenda and politics, which he said would ensure official policies would address issues that were of priority, such as the rising cost of living.

Anwar arrived at Umno headquarters of Menara Dato’ Onn around 7.40pm, marking his first time he has returned here in the 25 years since his sacking as the deputy of the prime minister at the time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It was also DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu’s first time officially at the Umno headquarters.

Other leaders present including BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nantha Linggi, GRS representative Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, and other party leaders.