Van driver injured in three-vehicle accident in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 7): A 28-year-old van driver, who was on his way to deliver goods to Kapit, was injured after he was involved in a three-vehicle accident at Mile 8 in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said were notified about the accident involving a lorry, a van and a pickup truck at 8.55am.

It added that eight firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were then deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters extricated the van driver, who was pinned to the driver’s seat using rescue tools.

“The victim was delivering goods from Sibu to Kapit when the accident occurred,” it said.

Bomba said the van driver was handed over to the paramedics from Sibu Hospital for further action.