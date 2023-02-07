Walkway construction at Taman Selera Muhibbah to start Thursday, says Tiang

SIBU (Feb 7): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said the construction of a walkway at Taman Selera Muhibbah will start on Thursday.

According to him, the project, costing RM50,000 will take three months to complete.

He said the walkway will be constructed from Lorong Taman Seduan 8 to Taman Selera Muhibbah to give convenience to the public.

“I urge the contractor to complete the construction within the schedule and also make sure it is with good quality and up to the required standard,” he said during the handing over of project to the contractor yesterday.

He said the project is one of the projects under his Rural Transformation Projects (RTP).

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will monitor the progress of the project.