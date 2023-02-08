225,962 throng Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2023

MIRI (Feb 8): The eight-day, seven-night Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2023 that was held from Jan 14 to 21, recorded a total of 225,962 visitors to the annual event.

In a statement, the working committee expressed thanks to all who visited and supported the bazaar after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The working committee is made up of representatives from Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Miri City Council (MCC) as well as other agencies.

“We are grateful to all visitors for their cooperation, support, trust and publicity they had helped via social media by posting photos and videos which helped heighten the bazaar’s popularity over the eight days.

“The number of visitors is obtained by a special unit which the working committee had set up, with 18 staff members stationed at all six entrances to manually do head count.

“The height of the bazaar was on the opening night, which was on Jan 15 and graced by state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin,” it said.

Despite the great turnout, MCCCI feels that cleanliness issue needs to be highlighted to the public to reduce littering at future events.

“Prior to the bazaar, we added additional garbage bins for visitors to dispose of garbage appropriately, with the council’s cleaning staff on duty to clear out the bins; yet we noticed that there were still a lot of garbage such as used paper boxes, plastic bags and plastic cups being discarded on the ground indiscriminately.

“We hope to work out better ways to have the cooperation from all visitors in maintaining the cleanliness of the bazaar in future,” it said.